Photo 2049
A walk by the lake
The walk around the lake provided a different view round ecery curve. This is the island in the middle of the lake with it's iconic church.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Tags
church
,
reflection
,
lake
,
silhouettes
,
slovenia
,
lake-bled
julia
ace
Stunning.. lovely shot.. fav
January 7th, 2020
