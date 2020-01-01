Previous
Dragon city, Lubljana by busylady
Dragon city, Lubljana

The dragon bridge itself was too crowded for a decent photo so here is one of the dragons gracing the bridge. Originally named the Jubilee Bridge of the Emperor Franz Josef l, it was renamed Dragon Bridge in 1919. A much more appropriate name!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Fisher Family
An impressive dragon, and a pleasing photo of it!

Ian
January 9th, 2020  
