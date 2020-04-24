Previous
Next
Hail weston Church by busylady
Photo 2082

Hail weston Church

I've been taking pictures most days, just don't seem to find the time to post them!!! I still have loads of things on my to do list, so I'm likely to run out of time rather than things to do! I've been making scrubs recently - I've made two sets already, still two sets to go. They're black and Xtra large! I've got the hang of it now so they're not taking so long. I'm quite enjoying having time to sit in the garden or just potter some days, and am thankful for this gorgeous weather. We live on a cul-de-sac, and have been getting together with four other families, albeit from our own driveways, every Sunday morning at 11am for a coffee and a chat. It's good for the soul I think. Keep well and safe!
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Nice perspective, good shot
April 26th, 2020  
Boo ace
must be a church kind of day...keep safe xxx
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise