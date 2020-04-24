Hail weston Church

I've been taking pictures most days, just don't seem to find the time to post them!!! I still have loads of things on my to do list, so I'm likely to run out of time rather than things to do! I've been making scrubs recently - I've made two sets already, still two sets to go. They're black and Xtra large! I've got the hang of it now so they're not taking so long. I'm quite enjoying having time to sit in the garden or just potter some days, and am thankful for this gorgeous weather. We live on a cul-de-sac, and have been getting together with four other families, albeit from our own driveways, every Sunday morning at 11am for a coffee and a chat. It's good for the soul I think. Keep well and safe!