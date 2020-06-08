Previous
Beauty at the gravel pits by busylady
Beauty at the gravel pits

We had a very long bike ride today up to and around our nearby Grafham water reservoir. We came back via this part of a local nature reserve where they are excavating the gravel. Despite it being a working site I thought this area rather beautiful.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
