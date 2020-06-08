Sign up
Photo 2108
Beauty at the gravel pits
We had a very long bike ride today up to and around our nearby Grafham water reservoir. We came back via this part of a local nature reserve where they are excavating the gravel. Despite it being a working site I thought this area rather beautiful.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Tags
lake
,
grey-skies
,
gravel-pits
