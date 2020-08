Evening walk to Duloe

A good friend asked me to go with her for a walk yesterday evening. It was just what I needed after an exhausting day! Up early for getting Peter to the hospital by 7.15am, then had to wait in the car park for an hour for the covid results to arrive! The op went well but as expected he's still in quite a lot of pain and discomfort. Thank you all for your kind words and concern. No visitors allowed so have to make do with phone calls and skype. What would we do without technology?