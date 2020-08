Flooded garden

I hope this gives some idea of the extent of the rainstorm we had yesterday afternoon. The rain was torrential for about 30 minutes and the rain running down the front street was swirling like a river. I've never seen it so heavy and we've lived here for 25 years. This is taken through the conservatory door, I wasn't brave enough to go out!

3 good things 1) plenty of rain to fill the water butts, 2) Peter has borrowed a mobilty scooter 3) a square of dark chocolate after dinner