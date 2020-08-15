Previous
Swirling by busylady
Photo 2146

Swirling

A grey day but I rather liked the swirling patterns in the pondweed. Pity the swans and ducks didn't come over to say hello, but maybe they would have spoiled the pattern! Thanks for getting my pink rose onto the TP and the PP, I'm thrilled!
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Issi Bannerman ace
The patterns on the water are beautiful! Nice capture.
August 16th, 2020  
Valerina
This is such a neat photo! Awesome pattern.
August 16th, 2020  
