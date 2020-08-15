Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2146
Swirling
A grey day but I rather liked the swirling patterns in the pondweed. Pity the swans and ducks didn't come over to say hello, but maybe they would have spoiled the pattern! Thanks for getting my pink rose onto the TP and the PP, I'm thrilled!
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
2146
photos
89
followers
111
following
587% complete
View this month »
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
15th August 2020 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
bulrushes
,
pondweed
Issi Bannerman
ace
The patterns on the water are beautiful! Nice capture.
August 16th, 2020
Valerina
This is such a neat photo! Awesome pattern.
August 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close