Photo 2153
Carpet of cyclamen
Another from the gardens at Anglesey Abbey.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Tags
gardens
,
cyclamen
,
national-trust
,
anglesey-abbey
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Lovely the way the path and the flowers create leading lines.
September 7th, 2020
