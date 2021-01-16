It's gone!

This was a huge leylandi belonging to one of our neighbours across the road. It has been causing problems for many years. Our new neighbours decided to take it out much to everyone's delight. Peter offered to help and after taking down the branches recently, they tackled the stump today. Sadly the wood is no good for burning but it did get Peter out today with his much loved chain saw.

3 good things

1) I started the day with a new online fitness class

2)Snooker this afternoon although not the best of games

3) Peter is chef tonight, steak with mushroom sauce