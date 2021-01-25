Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2251
Same spot, different day
Wha a difference a day makes. This shot was taken in almost the same spot as yesterday's post, but is totally different with the sun shining across the icy pond. We have to make the most of the weather!
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2251
photos
97
followers
125
following
616% complete
View this month »
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
25th January 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
reflections
,
winter
,
weather
,
trees
,
sunny
,
pond
,
icy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! it looks so cold !
January 25th, 2021
KWind
ace
Pretty winter scene!
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close