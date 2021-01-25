Previous
Same spot, different day by busylady
Same spot, different day

Wha a difference a day makes. This shot was taken in almost the same spot as yesterday's post, but is totally different with the sun shining across the icy pond. We have to make the most of the weather!
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! it looks so cold !
January 25th, 2021  
KWind ace
Pretty winter scene!
January 25th, 2021  
