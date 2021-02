Paxton Pits for flash of red 2021

These gravel pits are a wonderful source of nature and wildlife, and a great place to walk when we are in lockdown as there's lots of space. I've been struggling to find a landscape shot for the black and white challenge as I often think they lose something when not in colour. I'm still not sure this would qualify for a landscape, what do you think?

Three good things

1) zoom patchwork talk later

2) shepherd's pie

3) no after effects from the covid jab