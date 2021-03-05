Sign up
Photo 2289
Spring flowers
Just a quick picture today on my way out for a walk. This narrow border is on the outside of the garden so I have recently moved some slate chips here to try and deter the cats from leaving their mark.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely spring colour
March 5th, 2021
