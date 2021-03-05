Previous
Next
Spring flowers by busylady
Photo 2289

Spring flowers

Just a quick picture today on my way out for a walk. This narrow border is on the outside of the garden so I have recently moved some slate chips here to try and deter the cats from leaving their mark.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely spring colour
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise