Two cormorants by busylady
Two cormorants

A grey day today so this is another from yesterday. These two cormorants were stretching their wings on their landing baord. The colours in the water are created by the buildings behind. It's a favourite spot of mine, known as pocket park
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Diana ace
Love this back to back shot with wonderful tones and ripples on the water.
March 8th, 2021  
