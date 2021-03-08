Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2292
Two cormorants
A grey day today so this is another from yesterday. These two cormorants were stretching their wings on their landing baord. The colours in the water are created by the buildings behind. It's a favourite spot of mine, known as pocket park
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2292
photos
101
followers
131
following
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
7th March 2021 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
park
,
cormorants
Diana
ace
Love this back to back shot with wonderful tones and ripples on the water.
March 8th, 2021
