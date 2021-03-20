Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2304
Birthday roses
It's been an awesome day full of messages, phone calls, doorstep visits, gifts and Grandsons. I know how lucky we are to have some of the family living nearby and I'm so thankful.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Tags
birthday
,
roses
