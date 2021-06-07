Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2384
Oriental poppy
These huge poppies always bring a smile to my face.
3 good things - tennis this morning, clearing out the church gardens of overgrown shrubs this afternoon,time to relax in the garden
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
5
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2384
photos
110
followers
141
following
653% complete
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
7th June 2021 5:48pm
garden
,
oriental
,
poppy
Dawn
ace
Certainly Beautiful Judith
June 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot to end a lovely day with.
June 7th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ,these big orange poppies are real show stoppers aren't they !! A great pov and capture !
June 7th, 2021
Ann Williams
It's a treat to see these giant ornamental poppies not being blown around in high winds or washed out by rain. Enjoy them Judith.
June 7th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a beauty!
June 7th, 2021
