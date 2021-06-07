Previous
Oriental poppy by busylady
Oriental poppy

These huge poppies always bring a smile to my face.
3 good things - tennis this morning, clearing out the church gardens of overgrown shrubs this afternoon,time to relax in the garden
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Dawn ace
Certainly Beautiful Judith
June 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot to end a lovely day with.
June 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,these big orange poppies are real show stoppers aren't they !! A great pov and capture !
June 7th, 2021  
Ann Williams
It's a treat to see these giant ornamental poppies not being blown around in high winds or washed out by rain. Enjoy them Judith.
June 7th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a beauty!
June 7th, 2021  
