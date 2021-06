Rohey, student nurse

Meet Rohey, my lovely student nurse. She came here from Gambia in 2004 to study nursing. Her wider family still live in Gambia, but she now lives here with her husband, who she met here, and their three children. Rohey just took out my stitches, ready for me to go home this afternoon! YAY, the big day has arrived at last!

I'm all packed up and waiting for the go ahead to call Peter to pick me up. I can't wait. Thanks again for all your messages of support!