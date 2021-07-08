Previous
Kathy's sunset by busylady
Photo 2415

Kathy's sunset

This day lily is one I bought for my daughter Katherine some years ago. It got so big that I split it and now I have one and she has two. They are such joyful flowers
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely , love the two colours in the flower !
July 8th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty!
July 8th, 2021  
