Photo 2415
Kathy's sunset
This day lily is one I bought for my daughter Katherine some years ago. It got so big that I split it and now I have one and she has two. They are such joyful flowers
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2415
photos
110
followers
142
following
661% complete
View this month »
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
8th July 2021 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
sunset
,
flower
,
lily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely , love the two colours in the flower !
July 8th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Very pretty!
July 8th, 2021
