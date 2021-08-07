Previous
A trip down memory lane by busylady
A trip down memory lane

This is the cottage where Peter's Grandma grew up until she was in her twenties. The cottage remained in the family for many years after she moved away and Peter remembers staying here on many of his childhood holidays. As we arrived the owner of the house came out of the door and Peter asked if we could take a photo of the house because of his connections with it. The owner was delighted to hear about the former owners and even invited us inside to look around! Of course things have changed and been modernised now, but the layout is still pretty much as it was. We were delighted to find out that the owners are now renting out their holiday home and gave us the details so that we can contact them in the future. We can't wait!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Rosie Kind ace
What a stroke of luck! I went back to the cottage I grew up in a few weeks ago and I was so disappointed as the garden was a terrible mess and my Dad kept it in perfect condition. I won't go back again because it was too upsetting.
August 7th, 2021  
