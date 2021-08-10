St Kyneburgha Church

We called in at the attractive village of Castor on the way back from my hospital appointment today. We found this very impressive Ancient church which was built on the site of a Roman Palace. It is listed as one of the top 100 churches in the UK and has Roman, Saxon and Norman stonework.

All was well at the hospital with infection rates now showing as normal! Still a way to go with the movement in the ankle, and the swelling still to go down but I feel truly encouraged with the progress.