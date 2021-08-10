Previous
St Kyneburgha Church by busylady
St Kyneburgha Church

We called in at the attractive village of Castor on the way back from my hospital appointment today. We found this very impressive Ancient church which was built on the site of a Roman Palace. It is listed as one of the top 100 churches in the UK and has Roman, Saxon and Norman stonework.
All was well at the hospital with infection rates now showing as normal! Still a way to go with the movement in the ankle, and the swelling still to go down but I feel truly encouraged with the progress.
Judith Johnson

Monica
Beautiful church!
August 10th, 2021  
Dianne
I love the church and would love to spend time wandering through the cemetery.
August 10th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s been a very long job Judith….who would have thought something like that would flare up & cause so much bother.
A very old church with a truly unusual name…. Interesting to see all those grave stones leaning every which way!
August 10th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
impressive church and composition! wow! The clouds add a good touch
fav
August 10th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty church.
August 10th, 2021  
Brian Moody ace
Very impressive building
August 10th, 2021  
