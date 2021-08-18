Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2456
cosmos
These were grown from old seed and survived thoughout my stay in hospital, albeit with wobble stems!. I had to ask a friend to plant them out for me as I wasn't able to get down on my knees at that time. I'm so pleased that they are now flowering.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2456
photos
111
followers
147
following
672% complete
View this month »
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
18th August 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
garden
,
cosmos
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty and worth all the effort, fav
August 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
such a gorgeous flower and shot. well worth waiting for.
August 18th, 2021
Bill
ace
Such a beautiful color.
August 18th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close