Photo 2558
Christmas cactus
It's flowering a bit early for Christmas but I'm hopeful that it will retain some flowers well into December
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2559
photos
115
followers
149
following
701% complete
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Views
7
365
Canon EOS 650D
29th November 2021 3:42pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
christmas-cactus
