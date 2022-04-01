Sign up
Photo 2682
Noisy gull
Spotted at Rushden lakes the other day. It was warm and sunny that day, but what a change in the weather today. Icy cold and a strong wind.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
2
2
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
23rd March 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
sunny
,
rushden-lakes
carol white
ace
Great capture.Fav😊
April 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a super timing and capture - she does not look to be a very happy bird Judith !! fav
April 1st, 2022
