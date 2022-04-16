Sign up
Photo 2697
Brothers with ice-cream
A lovely day out with the family at Priory Country Park, Bedford. Perfect weather for a bike ride and a picnic. We are so lucky to have some of the grandchildren close by so we can have days out together.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2697
photos
118
followers
153
following
738% complete
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
16th April 2022 10:37am
Tags
boys
,
smiles
,
sunshine
,
ice-cream
,
grandchildren
tony gig
Lovely happy shot...fav
April 16th, 2022
