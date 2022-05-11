Previous
Next
'Flowers in the rain' by busylady
Photo 2722

'Flowers in the rain'

'I'm just sitting watching flowers in the rain
Feel the power of the rain
Making the garden grow' by The Move1967
Are you singing it yet? We had rain all day today so it should certainly make the garden grow!
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Pretty drops - same here. Brightening up from tomorrow though looks like.
May 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 11th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A beautiful peony and capture with the refreshing raindrops .Yes I am singing and making it rain.
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise