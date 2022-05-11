Sign up
Photo 2722
'Flowers in the rain'
'I'm just sitting watching flowers in the rain
Feel the power of the rain
Making the garden grow' by The Move1967
Are you singing it yet? We had rain all day today so it should certainly make the garden grow!
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
11th May 2022 3:59pm
flower
pink
raindrops
peony
Boxplayer
ace
Pretty drops - same here. Brightening up from tomorrow though looks like.
May 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 11th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful peony and capture with the refreshing raindrops .Yes I am singing and making it rain.
May 11th, 2022
