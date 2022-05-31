Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2742
Frankfurt
Typical German architecture. We had a wonderful day, visiting Frankfurt and Wiesbaden by train. Warm and sunny today, a boat trip along the River Main, and an outdoor concert while we ate our evening meal. What more could you ask?
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2742
photos
118
followers
154
following
751% complete
View this month »
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
31st May 2022 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
germany
,
frankfurt
Pat Knowles
ace
Impressive architecture…it looks a lovely city…a train ride is a great way to see the countryside with no hassle!
May 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
You sure are getting around Judith, enjoy every minute. Lovely shot of this beautiful scene, it brings back fond memories.
May 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close