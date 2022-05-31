Previous
Frankfurt by busylady
Photo 2742

Frankfurt

Typical German architecture. We had a wonderful day, visiting Frankfurt and Wiesbaden by train. Warm and sunny today, a boat trip along the River Main, and an outdoor concert while we ate our evening meal. What more could you ask?
Judith Johnson

Pat Knowles ace
Impressive architecture…it looks a lovely city…a train ride is a great way to see the countryside with no hassle!
May 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
You sure are getting around Judith, enjoy every minute. Lovely shot of this beautiful scene, it brings back fond memories.
May 31st, 2022  
