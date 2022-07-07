Previous
Golden rose by busylady
Photo 2779

Golden rose

It's all about the flowers at the moment. This lovely rose was bought for our golden wedding two years ago and is just coming into flower.
Three good things
1) a haircut,
2) the minutes written up from last week's meeting
3) big garden tidy up
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
Pat Knowles ace
A perfect golden wedding rose Judith! Doing well too!
July 7th, 2022  
KV ace
Gorgeous rose… lovely color.
July 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2022  
