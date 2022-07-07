Sign up
Photo 2779
Golden rose
It's all about the flowers at the moment. This lovely rose was bought for our golden wedding two years ago and is just coming into flower.
Three good things
1) a haircut,
2) the minutes written up from last week's meeting
3) big garden tidy up
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
3
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
7th July 2022 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
golden
,
rose
,
garden
Pat Knowles
ace
A perfect golden wedding rose Judith! Doing well too!
July 7th, 2022
KV
ace
Gorgeous rose… lovely color.
July 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2022
