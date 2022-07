Unknown bird of prey

I went on an outing to the raptor centre with some photo buddies today. I took over 300 photos but many of them will have to be deleted! I haven't had time to look at them all yet but this one looked not too bad. We saw so many different birds today that I'm afraid I can't remember which one this was. We had help with camera settings but some shots are very dark, so probably too fast. However, a very interesting day out and somewhere I've never been before.