Sleeping in the sun.

It was a hot day on Saturday and these flamingoes at Coton Manor hardly moved. It's much hotter today. The car thermometer showed 43 degrees C, but I don't believe that was a true record. Probably nearer to 38C. It's our weddig anniversary today but with our usual Monday child-minding and a blood test to fit in there wasn't much time to celebrate. However, we did find time for a glass of wine/beer in the garden, but soon decided it was too hot to sit ouside!