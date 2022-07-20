The wild area

I was invited back to the infant school where I used to work this afternoon. This wild area is now known as Forest School and is used to offer wild and wonderful outdoor experiences to every child almost every week. Myself and another teacher worked on improving the area 20 years ago and this was a celebration of all that has happened in the last 20 years. They have such a lot of new areas for the children such as an improved pond, hidden tunnels, digging areas, a huge climbing tree and two tame blackbirds. Two of the children then presented me with a book telling of their favourite areas of this exciting outdoor space. It was such a special time to be able to share in their enthusiasm.