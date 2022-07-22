Previous
Next
Rudbeckia from seed by busylady
Photo 2794

Rudbeckia from seed

A lovely still day today, so very little wind and no bright sun. I grew these from seed so I'm really pleased with how they turned out. They add some to colour to areas of the garden where other things have now faded or died away.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise