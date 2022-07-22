Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2794
Rudbeckia from seed
A lovely still day today, so very little wind and no bright sun. I grew these from seed so I'm really pleased with how they turned out. They add some to colour to areas of the garden where other things have now faded or died away.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2794
photos
124
followers
158
following
765% complete
View this month »
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
22nd July 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close