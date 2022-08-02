Briarwood garden

I went on another visit today with the Blunham garden group. The garden had many hidden corners, shady seating areas and sculptures made from reclaimed materials. It was difficult choosing just one photo to represent the garden. With no rain having fallen in recent weeks the garden is suffering with brown lawns and frazzled flowers just like everyone else in the South East of the UK. We were treated to tea and home-made cake, served in china cups, and all in aid of the Macmillan nurses cancer charity.