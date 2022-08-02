Previous
Briarwood garden by busylady
Briarwood garden

I went on another visit today with the Blunham garden group. The garden had many hidden corners, shady seating areas and sculptures made from reclaimed materials. It was difficult choosing just one photo to represent the garden. With no rain having fallen in recent weeks the garden is suffering with brown lawns and frazzled flowers just like everyone else in the South East of the UK. We were treated to tea and home-made cake, served in china cups, and all in aid of the Macmillan nurses cancer charity.
wendy frost ace
Sounds like a lovely day out I love looking round gardens but the lack of rain is now starting to spoil everything. Great capture with the cosy corner.
August 2nd, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
A day out to any garden is an excellent day out. We can get some great ideas & I love little oasis of quiet places. Something we could do but haven’t yet!
August 2nd, 2022  
