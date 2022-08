One happy customer

I went to the garden centre to look for a patio plant and a pot for my son's new patio. Something easy to look after and with a fairly long flowering season. I thought a hardy fuschia would be good but they didn't have one in stock. However, this half price begonia caught my eye, so I bought one for myself as well! I did find a lovely fuschia in the plant nursery next door so one happy customer in the end.