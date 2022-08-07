Thistle seedhead

Seen on a very warm walk. No pictures taken today as we had a busy day with the family coming over for a BBQ. Also we had the news that our granddaughter had 'survived a fall of 30 feet' while on holiday! It turned out that she was 'coasteering' which involves jumping from cliffs into the sea. The last jump of the day was a bit more that she thought she could manage and as she turned, she slipped down the side of the cliff into the sea! She was rescued by the coastguard and taken to hospital by ambulance. Thankfully no bones broken, but some deep cuts to her arm and hand. Just for the record