Nerines - at last by busylady
Nerines - at last

I've been trying to grow nerines for some years and at last I have succeeded. These were transplanted from a friend's garden and I'm so pleased to have them as they are such a welcome splash of colour at this time of year.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
bkb in the city
They are beautiful
October 12th, 2022  
Korcsog Károly ace
A very nicely made photo!
October 12th, 2022  
