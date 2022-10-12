Sign up
Photo 2876
Nerines - at last
I've been trying to grow nerines for some years and at last I have succeeded. These were transplanted from a friend's garden and I'm so pleased to have them as they are such a welcome splash of colour at this time of year.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
nerines
bkb in the city
They are beautiful
October 12th, 2022
Korcsog Károly
ace
A very nicely made photo!
October 12th, 2022
