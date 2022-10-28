Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2892
Wildlife photography exhibition
We went to London today to visit the wildlife photographer of the year exhibition. These were two of my favourites. It was wonderful to read all the descriptions about how the photos came to be taken. Not many were by British photographers
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
3
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
28th October 2022 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
photographer
,
london
,
exhibition
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
October 28th, 2022
Dianne
Incredible.
October 28th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful!
October 28th, 2022
