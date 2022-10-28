Previous
Wildlife photography exhibition by busylady
Photo 2892

Wildlife photography exhibition

We went to London today to visit the wildlife photographer of the year exhibition. These were two of my favourites. It was wonderful to read all the descriptions about how the photos came to be taken. Not many were by British photographers
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
October 28th, 2022  
Dianne
Incredible.
October 28th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful!
October 28th, 2022  
