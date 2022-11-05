Previous
Loving Earth Project by busylady
Loving Earth Project

Our town of St Neots is hosting some panels from the above project, started by a few Quakers in 2019. There are about 400 panels being displayed around the country this year, in various venues such as libraries, museums, churches and schools. The idea of the textile based panels is to raise awareness of the actions we take which harm our environment. The panels are 30cm square and people of all ages are being encouraged to make thieir own panels to reflect their own views of how we can change things to better care for the environment. At present, exhibitions are being held in Slovenia, East Lothian, Northumberland, Bury St Edmunds, Somerset and Manchester
More info available at lovingearth-project.uk
Judith Johnson

carol white ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2022  
Graham Harcombe ace
Sounds like a worthwhile project, I do like to see craft skills encouraged
November 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
What a great project
November 5th, 2022  
