Passionflower in the rain by busylady
Passionflower in the rain

Just one picture taken today. This slightly ragged flower was smiling at me along the fence in the church car park.
We had a lovely christening service today for a little one named Harlan.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture, especially with the water droplets.
November 6th, 2022  
