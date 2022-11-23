Sign up
Photo 2918
In between showers
It was very wet first thing, then the sun came out. I haven't been for a walk for a long time so I walked to the post office and back through the 'Pightle'. These last two leaves caught my eye blowing in the wind and with the blue sky behind.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
blue-sky
,
wind
KWind
ace
Great focus!
November 23rd, 2022
