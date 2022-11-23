Previous
In between showers by busylady
Photo 2918

In between showers

It was very wet first thing, then the sun came out. I haven't been for a walk for a long time so I walked to the post office and back through the 'Pightle'. These last two leaves caught my eye blowing in the wind and with the blue sky behind.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
KWind ace
Great focus!
November 23rd, 2022  
