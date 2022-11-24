The Pightle

Some of you commented on the word 'pightle' yesterday, (a small piece of enclosed land, often by a hedge) so here is what it really looks like. There are now three information boards with details of the plants and wildlife to be found here. The walking paths are all kept tidy with bark chips and with help from a team of volunteers. Other jobs such as managing hedges, shrubs and trees, wildflower patches and overgrown nettles and brambles are also looked after by voluteers. There are a number of trees and benches dedicated to people who used to love this area for dog walking or just to sit and enjoy the peace and quiet.