Rainbow purple 3 by busylady
Rainbow purple 3

The pulmonaria in my garden has recently opened out its pretty colours, which range from pink to purple. A rainy day today so not easy to get down amongst the flowers in the border.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of these beautiful, colourful flowers - fav!

Ian
March 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and presentation of this little beauty - so wonderful as they change colours - Alas I have lost mine ,which I had in the garden for years! fav
March 18th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 18th, 2023  
