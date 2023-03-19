Happy Mother's Day! rainbow pink 3

This lovely bouquet arrived this morning, from my son in Basingstoke - thank you! I was pleased that there were some pink flowers so that I could post them for the rainbow! Happy Mother's Day to all ladies and mother's, mother's to be, mother's who have lost and loved, and those who hope to become mothers one day. However, I learned today that Mothering Sunday was originally not about mothers but about the mother church. People who worked in service were given this day off so that they could return home to their mother church and their families. I feel blessed to have three lovely children who are all secure and are in touch frequently. Not everyone has this blessing in these troubled times.