Rainbow red 4

The last week of the rainbow challenge, I've really enjoyed it. I was given some new plants for my birthday last week. This is a newly cleared patch of earth where some tiny alliums had taken over.

Good news - I found the front door key which I lost last week. I had fallen into the bushes at the gym - don't laugh - and it must have jumped out of my pocket. When I looked today there it was half hidden by fallen leaves!