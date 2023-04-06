Previous
Posing by busylady
Posing

We've been childminding today, so we went to the craft session at the museum and back via the park. This is the flower bed and sign at the entrance to the park. Rory decided to pose for me.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Speedwell
Beautiful park. Certainly a host of golden daffodils there!
April 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image and a nice day for your grandie
April 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely shot of Rory & the daffodils!
April 6th, 2023  
