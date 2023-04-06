Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3052
Posing
We've been childminding today, so we went to the craft session at the museum and back via the park. This is the flower bed and sign at the entrance to the park. Rory decided to pose for me.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3286
photos
130
followers
171
following
836% complete
View this month »
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
6th April 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
park
,
grandson
Speedwell
Beautiful park. Certainly a host of golden daffodils there!
April 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image and a nice day for your grandie
April 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely shot of Rory & the daffodils!
April 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close