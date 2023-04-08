Sign up
Photo 3054
Camellia
Another new birthday plant, this time from my daughter. It is now planted out in the garden, surrounded by the required ericaceous compost.
A lovely sunny day, and some more gardening done.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3288
photos
130
followers
172
following
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
8th April 2023 6:30pm
flower
,
pink
,
camellia
Pat Knowles
ace
Yours is a nicer deeper colour than ours! We have pink & red but I like this better!
April 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a lovely capture of this beauty! Great colour.
April 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty!
April 8th, 2023
