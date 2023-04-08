Previous
Camellia by busylady
Camellia

Another new birthday plant, this time from my daughter. It is now planted out in the garden, surrounded by the required ericaceous compost.
A lovely sunny day, and some more gardening done.
8th April 2023

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3.
Pat Knowles ace
Yours is a nicer deeper colour than ours! We have pink & red but I like this better!
April 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a lovely capture of this beauty! Great colour.
April 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty!
April 8th, 2023  
