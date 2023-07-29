Sign up
Photo 3165
Pre-dinner drinks
Aperol, Pimms and a trifle for later. Peter cooking paella tonight, so I'm sat in the garden waiting for him to join me. Its a bit windy, but still quite warm.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
Tags
garden
,
drinks
,
hydrangea
,
trifle
,
pimms
Julie Ryan
Beautiful hydrangeas!!
July 29th, 2023
carol white
ace
A very pretty scene
July 29th, 2023
