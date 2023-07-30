Previous
In memory by busylady
In memory

It would have been my Mum's birthday today, so I arranged the church flowers for her, in memory. She was born in 1915 and lived a pretty full life until she was 90.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Dianne
A beautiful arrangement for a special day of memories.
July 30th, 2023  
A lovely memory.Today would have been my mum's birthday too.
July 30th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely flowers for a special memory
July 30th, 2023  
A beautiful tribute in memory of your Mum ! Flowers are always so special on such an occasion !
July 30th, 2023  
