Photo 3166
In memory
It would have been my Mum's birthday today, so I arranged the church flowers for her, in memory. She was born in 1915 and lived a pretty full life until she was 90.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3430
photos
132
followers
179
following
867% complete
View this month »
3166
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
28th July 2023 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
arrangement
Dianne
A beautiful arrangement for a special day of memories.
July 30th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely memory.Today would have been my mum's birthday too.
July 30th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely flowers for a special memory
July 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful tribute in memory of your Mum ! Flowers are always so special on such an occasion !
July 30th, 2023
