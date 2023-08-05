Sign up
Previous
Photo 3172
Little weed
This little weed in one of my large pots is prettier than I first thought. It's been raining all day, so I just popped out to pick up the paper and to capture the raindrops
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
3436
photos
132
followers
179
following
869% complete
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
Tags
plant
,
weed
,
raindrops
Phil Howcroft
ace
rain all day ,you did well to get a photo Judith . It is somewhat depressing Judith , we went to the Leicester Caribbean Carnival today and it is a riverside festival in Nottingham tomorrow, it rained in Leicester and is going to rain tomorrow too . Two fabulous street events suffering from the awful weather
August 5th, 2023
