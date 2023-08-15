Previous
Miniature quilt by busylady
Photo 3182

Miniature quilt

I went to a talk on miniature quilts today. The lady who gave the talk told us that a miniature quilt, when photographed should look like a full size quilt. She belongs to a group who work towards 4 challenges a year. This one started with a tree on a background. Everyone added something to the tree and passed it on to the next person in the group. Everyone ends up with the quilt they started with. This one is A4 size. The samples we saw were very inspiring, some with tiny pieces, very carefully stitched together
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Delightful Judith…..when I see something like this I so wished I was a sewer.
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise