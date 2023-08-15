Miniature quilt

I went to a talk on miniature quilts today. The lady who gave the talk told us that a miniature quilt, when photographed should look like a full size quilt. She belongs to a group who work towards 4 challenges a year. This one started with a tree on a background. Everyone added something to the tree and passed it on to the next person in the group. Everyone ends up with the quilt they started with. This one is A4 size. The samples we saw were very inspiring, some with tiny pieces, very carefully stitched together