Remembering Patti by busylady
Remembering Patti

I was at a funeral this afternoon, for a much respected member of the community. Patti ran the St Neots folk club, organised a yearly folk festival, and ran a country dancing group for many years, of which I was a member. She was also a long-standing member of the choral society, and taught science for 38 years in one of the two local secondary schools. She was a fundraiser in her village community. She will be sorely missed. The wake catered for almost 200 people, and finished with folk music and dancing. It was a fitting tribute
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

