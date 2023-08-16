Remembering Patti

I was at a funeral this afternoon, for a much respected member of the community. Patti ran the St Neots folk club, organised a yearly folk festival, and ran a country dancing group for many years, of which I was a member. She was also a long-standing member of the choral society, and taught science for 38 years in one of the two local secondary schools. She was a fundraiser in her village community. She will be sorely missed. The wake catered for almost 200 people, and finished with folk music and dancing. It was a fitting tribute

