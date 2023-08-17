Sign up
Photo 3184
Amaryllis
Yes I know its the wrong time of year, but I brought a bag of these bulbs back from Holland earlier this year. They assured me that if they are allowed to rest for three months after flowering, then they will flower again!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
red
,
amaryllis
